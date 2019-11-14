Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Winifred Mary Regnier
Winifred Mary (Whyte) Regnier, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home in Milford on November 13, 2019. Winnie was born in Bridgeport to the late John J. Whyte and Margaret (Cavanaugh) Whyte.
Winnie is survived by her proud and beloved husband, Edward Regnier; her beloved children Erin M. Regnier (Michael Zirkel) and Gregory J. Regnier (Elizabeth Regnier); her adored grandchildren, Brian E. Zirkel and Lauren M. Zirkel; her brother, Joseph Whyte (Gail); nephews, Michael and Thomas J. Whyte; and cousin, Patricia Beers.
Winnie grew up in a fire department family with her father and uncle on the job. It later grew larger with her brother and husband also becoming department members. At the age of 40, after raising her children, Winnie passed the written exam and practical obstacle course to be appointed as the first female firefighter (in a group of 4 women) to the Bridgeport Fire Department. Her career was unfortunately cut short when she was forced to retire due to an injury. Not one to sit around, she next worked in the office of Read School in Bridgeport and later at the Housatonic Community College where she made many lasting friends.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Vincent's Swim Across the Sound at https://give.stvincents.org/DonateNow. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2019
