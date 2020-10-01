1/
Winifred "Joan" Rodriguez
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred "Joan" Rodriguez
Winifred "Joan" Rodriguez, age 93, of Fairfield, formerly of Greenwich, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in New York City, Joan spent most of her early life in Scarsdale, NY before attending Garland Junior College in Boston. Shortly after graduating, she married the love of her life, Harold J. Rodriguez, and settled in Greenwich where they would spend nearly 35 years raising their children before moving to Fairfield in 1990. Joan took great pride in her family and loved getting away with them to Vermont for skiing, and later on having them visit them year-round to their second home in Reading, VT. After raising her children, Joan took up tennis at 50 years old and golf at the age of 70. She loved traveling and had done so nearly her whole life. As a child she traveled to Europe by ocean liner with her father, and later traveled with her husband regularly to many parts of North America, Europe, Hawaii, Japan, Australia, and Egypt. Throughout her life, gardening was a passion; she enjoyed antiques, and she loved attending both opera and ballet. Joan is survived by her five loving children and their spouses: Pamela R. Stirrat (Craig R.) of Wellesley, MA, Lillian R. Schneider (William D.) of Denver, CO, Harold J. Rodriguez, Jr. (Jacquelyn F.) of Southport, CT, Joanne Willich (Manfred) of Stuart, FL, and Nancy M. Rodriguez (Burton Wells) of Stanardsville, VA; as well as 11 beloved grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Harold, Joan was predeceased by her sister, Nancy E. Spagnoli and her brother, James M. Spagnoli, Jr. Services for Joan will be held privately at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's memory to the Pequot Library https://pequotlibrary.org/support/donations. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post & Greenwich Time on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spear-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved