Winston J. Bish
Winston J. Bish, age 74, of Fairfield, formerly of Bridgeport, husband of "the love of his life" Corinne Dellaera-Bish, was called home to be with his Lord August 1, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Alexander Bish, Sr. and Justina Freeman Bish, he had been a lifelong area resident. Winston graduated from Bassick High School, where he was a star football player, and ran track. He proudly served in the 101st U.S. Army Airborne in the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he graduated from the University of Bridgeport and earned his Master's Degree in Unified Arts and Education from Central Connecticut State University. His first teaching assignment was at Tomlinson Middle School; the majority of his teaching years were at Madison Middle School where he looked forward to being with his students and the staff every day until his retirement in 2008. He was the head coach of the Trumbull High School hockey team for many years. He was presented the CT Chapter of the National Ice Hockey Officials Association for Division II Coach of the Year Award for 1987-1988. He was inducted into the Trumbull High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1989-1990. The March 1993 issue of Goalie Magazine recognized Coach Bish as the only African American head high school hockey coach in the United States.
Winston was truly beloved by his many students whose lives he touched throughout his career; many who have kept in contact through calls and visits. During his illness, Winston met many of his former students: doctors-nurses-physical therapists-aides who cared for him with the same love and respect he had offered them.
He had a true love for children and children were naturally drawn to him. While serving in the military in Vietnam, he sponsored a young Vietnamese girl so she could go to school. He also coached a baseball team for the children of soldiers at his Army base in Georgia. Winston was a coach for Bridgeport Youth Hockey and worked for many years at the Wonderland of Ice. Winston always loved to stay active and enjoyed playing amateur Jai Alai and golf.
Winston was a talented artist and craftsman. He was a gifted oil painter, and could build and repair just about anything. In his younger years, he worked for the Liberty Banjo Company in Bridgeport and most recently launched his own line of banjos-Bish Banjos-which are true works of art!
He was a longtime member of Black Rock Church. He was always willing to assist anyone in need.
Survivors in addition to his loving wife Corinne include five brothers, Warren Bish, Anderson Bish (Penelope) of Bridgeport, Edmund Bish (Felicia) of Trumbull, Brian Bish (Gloria) and Emerson Bish of Bridgeport, as well as many cousins and nieces and nephews who he treasured. He was predeceased by siblings, John Moales, June Womack, Alex, Oliver and Justine Bish. Friends may greet the family Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Entombment will be private. A memorial service celebrating Winston's life will be held at Black Rock Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Winston's memory to the Winston J. Bish Memorial Fund. Checks may be made to Fairfield County Community Foundation (please place Winston J. Bish Memorial in memo line), 40 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854. www.fccfoundation.org. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 3, 2019