Yolanda C. Ruhl
Yolanda C. Ruhl, 98 of Fairfield, the beloved wife of the late Leo G. Ruhl, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Mrs. Ruhl was born Yolanda Morano in the Bronx, NY to Louis and Gaetano Morano. Yolanda, her two sisters and parents lived on Burke Avenue in the Bronx prior to moving to Pelham, NY in 1942. Once married, she spent summers on Fairfield Beach then in 1980, she and Leo moved permanently to Fairfield.
After attending Evander Childs High School in the Bronx, Yolanda continued her education at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, where she majored in education. Yolanda was an elementary teacher and a reading specialist in the Pelham School System for close to 20 years. Her interests included knitting, reading, gardening, finishing furniture and most of all, taking care of her grandchildren with Poppi Leo.
Yolanda is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Moore and her husband Tim of Fairfield and her son, Leo G. Ruhl, III and his fiancée Cynthia Scouler of Fairfield. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Timothy Moore and his wife Sarah of St. John's, FL and their son Logan, Brain Moore and his wife Mallory of NYC and Matthew Moore, also of NYC; her step grandchildren, Jill Peluchette of Naples, FL, Kim Russo of Fairfield and Kelly Lowry of New Canaan; and her step great-grandchildren, Hayden, Morgan, Garrett, Lauren, Matt and Will.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield. Interment will be private.
Donations can be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020