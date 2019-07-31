Connecticut Post Obituaries
Yolanda Sokolski
Yolanda Sokolski, age 89, of Southport, beloved wife of the late Joseph Sokolski, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, Yolanda had worked in accounting for Amerigas. Yolanda loved her children and grandchildren who will cherish her memory, including her daughter, Dori Sokolski, and her husband, Jason Ortmeyer, of Easton; her son, David Sokolski, and his wife, Kimberly, of Fairfield; grandchildren, Joseph and Casey Sokolski, of Fairfield; and a sister, Grace Varga. Her services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2019
