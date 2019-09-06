|
|
Yvonne E. Barnwell
Yvonne E. Barnwell, age 91, of Stratford, beloved daughter of the late William and Edith Jaquith Barnwell, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Yvonne was born on April 1, 1928 in Bridgeport and was employed by Sikorsky as an Electrical Assembler for over 25 years. She is survived by friends, Florence Masek, Ruth Hastings and the ladies of the "Breakfast Club" and her adopted family, Amy and Jason Lucy, Tanner and Griffin, Sara and Juan Soto, Maya and Maddon. All services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. The family would like to thank the staff of Lord Chamberlain Third floor, especially Rose, Ann Marie and Norma for their care and compassion. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 8, 2019