Zdzislaw Roszkowski
Zdzislaw (Jim) Roszkowski, age 75 passed into eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Roszkowski leaves his wife Irena, daughter Anna and sons Marcin and Tomasz. Mr. Roszkowski was a loyal and valued employee at Trim Fashions Inc. where he worked for over 35 years. He will be missed by his good friends the Ogrodowski Family and the Gawrych Family along with his many friends where he was employed.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport with interment to take place in Poland. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 2, 2019