Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation B'nai Israel
2710 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT
Shiva
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
Wise residence
Fairfield, CT
Zelda Wise
Zelda Stein Wise, aged 83, died Sunday, March 17, 2019. She lived most of her life in Chicago, leaving after retirement to be near her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children Leslie (Wise) and Joe Prass and Ira and Audrey Wise, and his five grandchildren, Ethan, Harper, Hannah, Adam and Jenna.
Zelda devoted her life to her family and to her synagogue, Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim in suburban Chicago, the Union for Reform Judaism and to Olin Sang Ruby Union Institute camp in Wisconsin.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport with interment following at the Congregation B'nai Israel Cemetery, 472 Moose Hill Road, Monroe. Shiva will be observed at the Wise residence in Fairfield on Thursday evening with minyan at 7:00 p.m. The family welcomes donations to the Gillette Scholarship Fund at Congregation B'nai Israel, which helps children attend regional URJ camps and trips to Israel, or to the OSRUI Scholarship Fund.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019
