Zita (Mohyde) Carrano
November 28, 1928-September 7, 2020Zita (Mohyde) Carrano, of Stratford, passed away September 7, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late John and Mary Elena Mohyde.
Zita was one of ten children. Her favorite hobby was dance. As she got older her dance teacher saw great potential in her skills and asked Zita to take over the studio because she was moving to California. Soon the Zita Carrano Dance Studio evolved, and is currently run by 2nd and 3rd generation family members and is known as Kicks Dance Center of Shelton, CT. Zita was happiest when she was spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife to her husband John and a fabulous mom to her three children. Zita was known for always being a fashion statement. She loved shopping, fancy shoes, ballroom dancing, flea markets, and happy hour. After the passing of her husband John, Zita met her new partner (also John) who she spent all her retirement years with and enjoyed winters in Florida. We will truly miss her wonderful spirit, smile and beautiful blue eyes. She has been an inspiration to hundreds of dance students and their families, and will be sorely missed by her family.
She is survived by her three children Janice Pfalzgraf (Jeff), Nancy Altieri (James) and Jack Carrano (Barbara); her three brothers Charles Mohyde (Pat), Fenton Mohyde (Lorettal), Thomas Mohyde (Tina), her sister Jackelena Beausoleil(James), and sister- in- law Margaret Mohyde ;12 grandchildren Michelle Pfalzgraf-Mirto, Chip Pfalzgraf, (Tina), Scott Pfalzgraf (Tara), Jason Pfalzgraf (Meridith), Jim Altieri (Mary), Julie Arcos (Roberto), Christina Michaud (Bryan), John, Nicole, Jenna, Ian and Ryan Carrano; 10 great-grandchildren Conner, Colin, Owen and Savanna Pfalzgraf, Ella and Henry Altieri, Alex and Audrey Arcos and Sofia and Maia Michaud; her loving companion John Husar and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband John Carrano, her brothers John, Gerard and Leonard Mohyde, and her sisters Mary Lynch and Charlotte DiCamillo.
Due to the current health situation services will be private for the family. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visitwww.mullinsfh.com
