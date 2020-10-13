Zygmund Sokolowski

Zygmund W. Sokolowski
Zygmund W. Sokolowski, age 72, of Shelton, beloved husband of Kathleen Horan Sokolowski, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on November 18, 1947, he was a son of the late Zygmund and Mary Nowierski Sokolowski and was a longtime resident of Shelton. Zygmund served his country in the Army National Guard for six years and before his retirement he was a technician at ASML of Wilton for many years. He enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun, playing cards with his grandchildren and summer vacations with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife Kathleen of 51 years, survivors include his three loving children, Zigmond Sokolowski and his wife Stephanie, Stacey Russell and her husband Paul and Jennifer Durette and her husband Michael, nine cherished grandchildren, Victoria, Paul Jr., Skylar, Alexis, Joey, Alley, Ziggy, Emma and Mikey, a sister, Joann Cocca and her husband Greg, a sister-in-law, Ellen Sokolowski, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Sokolowski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Masks are required and social distancing is expected. Relatives and friends may view the church services virtually by signing on to the following link www.sttheresatrumbull.org
, then click on live stream. Interment will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.