1/1
Zygmund Sokolowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zygmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zygmund W. Sokolowski
Zygmund W. Sokolowski, age 72, of Shelton, beloved husband of Kathleen Horan Sokolowski, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on November 18, 1947, he was a son of the late Zygmund and Mary Nowierski Sokolowski and was a longtime resident of Shelton. Zygmund served his country in the Army National Guard for six years and before his retirement he was a technician at ASML of Wilton for many years. He enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun, playing cards with his grandchildren and summer vacations with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife Kathleen of 51 years, survivors include his three loving children, Zigmond Sokolowski and his wife Stephanie, Stacey Russell and her husband Paul and Jennifer Durette and her husband Michael, nine cherished grandchildren, Victoria, Paul Jr., Skylar, Alexis, Joey, Alley, Ziggy, Emma and Mikey, a sister, Joann Cocca and her husband Greg, a sister-in-law, Ellen Sokolowski, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Sokolowski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Masks are required and social distancing is expected. Relatives and friends may view the church services virtually by signing on to the following link www.sttheresatrumbull.org, then click on live stream. Interment will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved