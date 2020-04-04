|
Zygmunt Paliwoda
Zygmunt Paliwoda, age 69, of Milford, beloved husband of Janina Ostrowska Paliwoda for 45 years, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Zygmunt was born in Sadowo, Poland on May 4, 1950 to the late Stanislaw and Leokadia Labieniec Paliwoda. He was a good and loving father, he took care of his family and loved ones, and anyone who needed moral or financial help. He was a compassionate man who cared and served for human needs. Zygmunt was beloved by his family, friends, and Polish community. Zygmunt is survived by his wife, Janina Paliwoda of Milford, and his children; Liz Paliwoda of Stratford, Urszula Paliwoda of NYC, and Mariusz Paliwoda and Cecilia and family of West Haven. He is survived by his brother Czeslaw Paliwoda and Czeslaw's daughters Iwona Krieg and Katarzyna Harrigan, and sister Halina Chodziutko and husband Jozef and their children Michael and Melissa Chodziutko. He will be missed by his cousins, Andrzej and Ewa Kulak, Tadeusz and Annia Kulak, who visited him regularly at the nursing home. Mirek Poliwoda, his godson, was also a great support. Zygmunt was predeceased by father and mother, Stanislaw Paliwoda and Leokadia Labieniec Paliwoda and little sister Halina. He leaves behind many cousins and friends in his Polish community. Private services will be held for the immediate family and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. If you wish to join the viewing and burial virtually on Monday, April 6th or to send an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com for further information.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020