Bill Dean Lettner was born in Knoxville, TN, to Frank and Mabel Lettner, and passed away on January 22, 2019, at age 79. Bill was a longtime Culver City resident, known for his great sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Bill served in the Army in Korea and Vietnam, ending his 10 year service in 1970 as a captain. He then entered the property management field, with his last position being Administrator of the Culver City Rotary Plaza.

His favorite sport was golf, and Bill could be found weekly on the course for many years. He has lived in Korea, Washington state and many other states in the U.S. Bill also knew how to have fun and travel. In his younger years, Bill and his wife Karen loved exploring California (from San Diego to San Francisco and everywhere in between, from Solvang, Monterey, Santa Barbara, and local festivals). He also enjoyed adventures such as gold panning, metal detecting, hot air ballooning, rafting, hiking and camping, just to mention a few. Bill loved everything involving nature. He was also a fond pet owner of both dogs and cats; the animals always sat on his lap and loved hearing his voice.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Karen. He was also a father of six, including Bill Dean Jr., Sandra Kim and Michael Wayne. With his wife Karen, he was father to Nicole Amanda, Samuel Jonathan and Vincent Christopher. Bill was also an "honorary" father figure to Destiny Teresi, Vincent's half-sister. Bill is also grandfather to six, Jesse Christopher Rivera Jr., Sirena Kristine Rivera, Joseph Makaulu Lettner, Luke Thomas Lettner, Skylynn Malia Lettner and Jason Michael Lettner.

A Memorial service was held on February 12, 2019, 11:15 AM, at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518. Service was followed by military burial.

To leave a message for the family, please see his onlineobituary: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/culver-city-ca/bill-lettner-8137501 If you wish to remember Bill, please feel free to make a contribution to s Family Support (https://www.wwfs.org/wounded-warriors-family-support/information/giving).