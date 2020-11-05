Bill Matthew Cavaness, 83, of Rancho Mirage, CA., passed away on October 20, 2020 at his home in Rancho Mirage. Bill was a long-time resident of Culver City.
Bill was born in a log cabin in Flagstaff, AZ. to Drais (DOC) and Norma Cavaness on July 28, 1937. He went to school at Betsy Ross Elementary, Palms Middle School, and Culver City High in Culver City and Santa Monica College in Santa Monica. He married Sandra Winters in January, 1957 and they had two children. They subsequently divorced. He later married Mary (Buffy) Syler in Marina Del Rey, CA. and they enjoyed the better part of forty years together. He owned an automotive repair shop, Grandview Garage, in Culver City for 60 years. He was a veteran and served in the Army Reserve as a Staff Sargent for eight years. Bill was passionate about community service and was a member of the Rotary Clubs of Culver City and Palm Desert. . He was Past President of Culver City Rotary Club, Staff Commodore of Pacific Mariners Yacht Club, life member of both the Eagles and Elks and Past President as well as State Director of Automotive Service Council. In recent years he was an active volunteer for the Galilee Center through Palm Desert Rotary Club.. Bill's passions were boating, fishing and in later years RVing.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lee Cavaness
Bill is survived by his wife Mary (Buffy) Cavaness, son Joseph Cavaness (and Marilyn), daughter Tanya Heldman (and Michael), step-son Christopher Syler (and Ashley); sisters-in- law Sheri Chartier, Sally Kessen (and Kirn); Grandchildren Nathan, Raphi and Maya Heldman and Jordan Reed and Elijah Syler; nieces Kendra and Kelley Kessen, April Beyerly, Rebecca Syler, and nephews William Cavaness and Ben Kessen.
Memorials may be given to the Rotary Foundation.
The family of Bill Cavaness wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Patricia McCaw for her loving care of Bill.