Eleanor Linnes was born November 29, 1921, to Oliver and Marie Barnes in the little oil town of Fellows, California. She had one older brother, Raymond, who died at the age of 53. She is survived by her son Gary Warning.

The family moved to La Crescenta when she was 6 years old, then to Burbank and to Los Angeles. She graduated from L.A. High and went to a business college for a short time until she was employed in the bookkeeping office of the L.A. Athletic Club. In the evening she attended a keypunch class and got a job at California Cotton Oil Co. in Huntington Park.

While taking ballroom dancing lessons at the YWCA she met her first husband, Clark Warning. They were married in Las Vegas in August of 1942. While Clark was in the armed forces during World War II, she changed jobs to work at the U.S. Spring and Bumper Co.

Gary was born in 1951. In 1957 Eleanor and Clark bought a home in the Culver Crest neighborhood. Her marriage to Clark ended in the 1960s. She later married William Linnes who died in 1979.

Eleanor began attending St. John's Presbyterian Church in West Los Angeles in 1983 after meeting a member on a day trip who encouraged her to attend. She became a member in 1986.

Her passions were traveling, waterfalls, chocolate, dancing, and the theater. She also liked to read and work jigsaw puzzles.

Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint John's Presbyterian Church, 11000 National Blvd., LA, CA 90064.



