April 2, 1927- February 26, 2020. Frederick John Yglesias passed away in Culver City, CA on February 26, 2020. Fred was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, the only son of Fernando and Brunhilda (Cortez) Yglesias. He attended St. John's Military Academy. He enlisted in the Navy and served honorably in World War II. He met and married Barbara Ann Fennessy of Boston, brought her back to Southern California where they raised 4 children. He spent his working years in the aerospace industry finally retiring from Hughes Aircraft. After retirement, Fred stayed busy working as an extra in many movies and television shows. He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Juvenile Diabetes Society. He was very active in the Culver City Historical Society.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and son, John. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Amrose of Reno, NV; Christine Yglesias of Culver City, CA; Marilyn Rittenour of Placerville, CA and daughter-in-law, Lorenda Yglesias of San Diego; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren. He will be missed by all his nieces, nephews and many friends.
Memorial Mass will be held Saturday March 28th at 12:30 pm Holy Cross Mortuary, Risen Christ Chapel, 5835 W. Slauson Avenue, Culver City. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
