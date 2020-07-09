James R. Reynolds passed away 16 June 2020 at his home in Culver City. He is survived by his younger brother Michael Reynolds and his lifetime love Nina Moskaluk.

Army brat Jim Reynolds was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, but left his native state at the age of four with his family to travel to various military bases. He returned in 1959 to attend the university of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and graduate from the Wharton School of Finance with a B.S. in 1963. He subsequently served three years as an Army Transportation Officer spending the majority of his tour of duty in Bremerhaven, Germany, where he attained the Rank of Captain. After his discharge from the Army he traveled all over Europe before coming back to the United States. After 6 months of management training in the actuarial department of Insurance North America in Philadelphia and a brief stint trying out as a field goal kicker for three National Football League teams, the Chicago Bears, NY Giants, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jim joined the Direct Marketing Service Division of CBS in New York as a staff writer and promoted their music catalog in the Columbia Record Club monthly magazine for six months before deciding on a career in advertising sales. He spent the next two years with Billboard Publications in New York and Los Angeles with responsibilities for bulk circulation and advertising sales for the corporation's trade and consumer publications in 17 southern and 13 western states. The ensuing eight years were spent selling advertising space for the 1972 Grammy Awards Program and two Los Angeles based publishers representatives, Jaques Montague and Jim Levitt, before starting his own business Reynolds & Associates in November 1979. His more than three decades of advertising sales experience include Enterprise, Essence, Executive Female, New Woman, Working Woman, Golf Digest, Psycology Today and Photomethods. He was elected by his fellow members of the Magazine Representative Association of Southern California to their Board of Directors in 1981 completing the five-year term of office by serving as President for the 1985/1986 year. He also for many years remained an active member of the Advertising Club of Los Angeles, the National Association of Publishers' Representatives, the Culver City Chamber of Commerce and the University of Pennsylvania Alumni Association and the Wharton School Club of Southern California.

Jim's knowledge was so vast that he could discuss with and educate people on just about anything but his main interests were sports, movies and his great love of music, particularly Dixieland Jazz. He introduced this kind of music to Nina whom he met in 1992 and for the next 28 years together they attended many of these festivals throughout the country. He was known as "The Man in the White Suit." He loved socializing with people he met especially musicians. His favorite instrument was the trumpet and at one time made an attempt to learn to play it but felt he could never play as well as the likes of Bunny Berigan, Bix Beiderbecke, Louis Armstrong or Harry James but still Jim was a remarkable man and made an impact on so many lives during his course of this life. He will truly be missed. A celebration of life will follow sometime in the future.

