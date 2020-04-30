|
Born in Paderborn, Germany to Else and Ludwig Lowenberg, Lorraine and her family emigrated from Germany to the United States in 1941. At Ellis Island in New York, the family's name was changed to Lowen.
When she was a young girl, before leaving Germany, Lorraine always dreamed of Hollywood and Movie Stars. And although the circumstances around her family's emigration were not pleasant, she was excited to go to America.
Lorraine married Nathan S. Stone in 1947. They lived in Culver City, CA for over 60 years, where they raised their three children, Carol, Paul and Eric.
Lorraine loved attending Santa Monica City College. She equally enjoyed going to the opera, symphony, live theatre, and of course the movies.
Her fondest memories were of her world travels with her husband, mother, family and friends. She was a regular on the Pacific Palisades in Santa Monica where she engaged in countless, "walks with talks" with her sister Gerda, mother Else, her three kids, 6 grandchildren, and friends.
A private internment service will be held graveside at Hillside Mortuary on May 1. 2020.
Published in Culver City News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020