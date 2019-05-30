Resources More Obituaries for Milton Michaelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Milton Michaelson

1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On May 23, 2019, the Bardin-Bulgatz-Finberg-Schainen clan lost their centurion Patriarch (101 years old!). Walker of the sidewalks of Beverlywood, professional nap-taker, and maker of tables, designer-architect, avid reader, and winner of uncountable chess and bridge games, Milt Michaelson, AKA Milt, Dad, and Grandad will be deeply missed.

With two daughters, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, some of which he watched three days a week starting at the age of 75, Milt Michaelson leaves behind an amazing and lasting legacy.

Milt retired at age 45 from his custom furniture-frame business to become a successful commercial real-estate broker, but he measured his own wealth by the happiness of his family. Milt and Yetta loved to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries with family. After-dinner entertainment often included watching home movies he shot and directed over many years, and live music as the grandkids played instruments that he and Yetta brought back from their travels around the world.

Milt was very creative, an engineer at heart. Without his tireless craftsmanship, the Bulgatz house may still be single story, his daughter Carol wouldn't have had sturdy art tables for her family, herself, and hundreds of art-students, and El Marino elementary would be missing their "Language Opens the World to Us" sculpture. Signs of his legacy exist in all of our homes.

Milt was the original inventor of the portable "tiny house". Through ingenious customizations and modifications of his small campers, he and Yetta were able to take their five little grandchildren, along with all supplies, on memorable camping trips into the forests of Yosemite and across the West.

His hobbies included playing and watching Tennis, and taking his daughter Diane to the Rams football games.

As a father, Diane has always said that he'd be in top-running for the perfect dad award. Subtle with his words and non-confrontational style, he conveyed his messages loud and clear without judgement. He respectfully, through skillful and empathic guidance, allowed one to reach their own conclusion. Always the eternal optimist, he could light up the room with his laughter and smile. But mostly, he excelled in the art of giving. His selfless acts of kindness and generosity have enriched the family beyond measure.

Above all else, Milt taught us all, by example, how to give, love, and live. He loved and was loved dearly by the whole kit-n-kaboodle.

Milt is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers (Al and Harold), his wife of 67? years, Yetta Michaelson and his daughter, Carol Bardin. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Bulgatz, his grandchildren - Michele Birzer (Randy), Dennis Bulgatz (Sheri), Tony Bardin (Julie), Andrea Schainen (Daniel), and Heidi Finberg (Mark). Great grandchildren - Adam, Danny, Josh, River, Claire, Cole, Caitlin, Kyle, Tesla and Sariya. And, numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Sunday June 2 at 2 pm. 6001 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Published in Culver City News from May 30 to May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries