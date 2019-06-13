Home

Raul Lopez, 76, of Santa Monica, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on June 4, 2019.
Raul, one of sixteen siblings, was born in 1942 to Domingo and Sylvina Lopez in Mexico City.
In 1967, he married his beautiful wife, Elisa, going on to have four children, Raul Jr., Amado, Blanca, and Sergio. In 1973 Raul and his wife along with their young children migrated to the United States in search of the American Dream.
Raul spent his career working at the Culver City Ice Rink until it's closure and the property manager at the Bay East Apartments in Santa Monica.
Raul is survived by his wife and four children along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Culver City News from June 13 to June 14, 2019
