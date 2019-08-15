|
Richard C (Dick) Schreiber of West L.A. passed away on July 28th at the age of 83, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on March 21, 1936 to George and Elizabeth Schreiber in Pittsburgh, PA. He moved to CA as a youth.
He attended George Washington High School in Long Beach and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from UCLA and a Masters from Pepperdine University. He ultimately landed a job at Beverly Hills High School, where he taught PE for 38 years. While at Beverly, Dick coached many sports, including football, basketball, softball and golf. He was a devoted fan of UCLA college basketball and it's coach, John Wooden. Wooden's "Pyramid of Success" guided Dick's approach to life.
In 1954, Dick met Kathleen Mae Gustie and, after she initially rebuffed him, they began dating until they married on Aug 9th, 1958. They settled into their house in West Los Angeles, where they raised their 5 children. Dick was the consummate family man, providing his family an amazingly idyllic life. Being an only child himself, he relished in his own large family and extended family by organizing great family road trips and weekend BBQs. When Dick wasn't coaching, he enjoyed watching college sports on TV and enjoyed playing golf. He was a stubborn man with a sarcastic sense of humor and a tremendous heart of gold.
Dick was pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen, who was the love of his life. He was also greeted in heaven by his granddaughter, Samantha.
He will be missed by his five children: Jan (Alan) Clark of Escondido, Laurie (Carl) Hegge of Gardena, Teri (Steve) Downey of Red Bluff, Jeff (Danielle) Schreiber of Denver and Kristy (Pat) O'Shaughnessy of Santa Rosa. He will also be missed by his nine grandchildren: Peter, Conor, Daniel, Shannon, Justin, Erica, Keaton, Luke and Kiera. He is also survived by his sisters/brothers in law, whom he loved like his own siblings: Dianne (Bob) Younkin, Paul (Chrissie) Gustie and his 7 nieces and nephews. He also will be missed by his steadfast and loving caregiver, Sinta Widaningsih, who tended to all his needs for the last 5 years and to whom the family is eternally grateful.
A graveside service has been planned at Holy Cross Cemetery located at 5835 W. Slauson Ave in Culver City on Saturday 8/24 at 10am. A reception will follow at the family home in West L.A.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Culver City News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019