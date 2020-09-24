1/
Sam Bautista Manalang
1956-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sam was born in Santa Monica, CA, passed away in Culver City, CA. He leaves behind his 3 children Stephanie, Matthew, Samantha, 2 grandchildren Sophie & Emile and his 3 siblings Mary Lou, Arlene, and Daniel.
He was a retired Security & Safety Officer at Paramount Studios where he worked for over 30 years. He had a love for Kung Fu, classic cars, dirt bike riding, decorating for the holidays, gardening, and eating at the best places. Despite having a large family and many friends, he always made time for everyone. He was warm hearted, easy going, one of the friendliest, who enjoyed helping others and always made everyone smile and laugh. He was as sweet as the pies that he brought to every party.
Although Sam had to leave us on September 12th, he will be greatly missed and forever remains in our hearts.
"God called your name so softly that only you could hear and no one heard the footsteps of angels drawing near. It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Culver City News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved