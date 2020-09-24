Sam was born in Santa Monica, CA, passed away in Culver City, CA. He leaves behind his 3 children Stephanie, Matthew, Samantha, 2 grandchildren Sophie & Emile and his 3 siblings Mary Lou, Arlene, and Daniel.

He was a retired Security & Safety Officer at Paramount Studios where he worked for over 30 years. He had a love for Kung Fu, classic cars, dirt bike riding, decorating for the holidays, gardening, and eating at the best places. Despite having a large family and many friends, he always made time for everyone. He was warm hearted, easy going, one of the friendliest, who enjoyed helping others and always made everyone smile and laugh. He was as sweet as the pies that he brought to every party.

Although Sam had to leave us on September 12th, he will be greatly missed and forever remains in our hearts.

"God called your name so softly that only you could hear and no one heard the footsteps of angels drawing near. It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home."

