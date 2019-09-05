|
Tom was born on Christmas Day 1940 in Santa Monica, California. He was the first of five boys born to Tom and Phil Supple. He received his bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Loyola University in Westchester, where he was an active member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He then joined the Coast Guard and graduated from Officers Candidate School at the top of his class (both in academics and demerits). After leaving the Coast Guard, Tom earned his MBA from USC and had a 40-year career with various defense contractors in Southern California.
Tom was an avid bird watcher, and loved camping and painting. He enjoyed attending and helping out at events for his kids and grandkids – whether it was a soccer game, horse show, track meet, drill team competition, rowing regatta, ballet performance, band competition, or birthday party – Tom was always able to make time. He valued his faith and was a long time parishioner of St. Augustine Catholic Church. His love of Culver City, his home for 51 years, motivated him to get involved in local politics. Tom travelled the world, including camping in the Western US and Canada, and visiting Ireland, the Czech Republic, Poland, Australia, and Panama. He was known for his quick wit, his willingness to help out, and his mischievous practical jokes.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Margaret; his 5 children Kathleen Larkin (Dermott), Tom (Shin), Patrick (Aniko), Megan, and Amy; his 6 grandchildren Tommy, Kathryn, Ryan, Maia, Willa, and Declan; his brothers Steve (Judy), KC (Sunny), and Rory (Chris); his sisters-in-law Sandy Supple and Mary Ellen Quinn; his brothers-in-law Jim Bush and Chris Bush (Theresa). He is also survived by his Aunt Bonnie Nelson (103 years old), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Terry, and his niece Colleen Quinn.
We are grateful to the many wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff who looked after him during the years of his illness. And we are thankful for the many people who were a part of Tom's life – you each played a unique and treasured role.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 7th at noon at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Culver City.
Published in Culver City News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019