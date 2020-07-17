1/1
Victoria Elizabeth Ward
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria Elizabeth Ward was born on June 18, 1961, at Maricopa County Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, to Nancy Lee Ward and Ernest Larry Abernathy. Victoria Elizabeth was baptized at Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 14, 1965, at the age of 4 years. She returned to the Lord on June 10, 2020, in Sylmar, California. She was 58 years of age.
Affectionately called double queen by her mother, Victoria Elizabeth is named after two queens; Queen Victoria & Queen Elizabeth. But to many, Victoria is known as Sunshine because despite what she was going through, she always smiled, and whenever Vicky entered the room, she lit it up with beautiful rays as bright as the sun.
In her early years, Victoria lived with her uncle & aunt Schilder & Monty Player, who helped to care for her when her mother needed support. Although Victoria spent time in Arizona, and Carson, California, she grew up in Inglewood, California. She attended both McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona, and Inglewood High School and later went on to study Liberal Arts at El Camino College in Gardena, California. Victoria served her community by helping the homeless with food and other needs.
Victoria Elizabeth is survived by her mother, Nancy Lee Ward, father David Douthard, biological father Ernest Larry Abernathy; children Antoinette Williams, David Ward, Alexander Ward, Mychael Ward; siblings Misty Douthard, Albert Lee Stokes, David Douthard, Rayvone Douthard, Deborah Douthard, Davina Douthard & Denise Douthard. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Myrtle Ward and Lavies Lee Ward, brother Lorenzo Lewis, daughter Jasmine Ward, and many incredibly loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Culver City News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved