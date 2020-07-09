Victoria Elizabeth Ward was born on June 18, 1961, at Maricopa County Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, to Nancy Lee Ward and Ernest Larry Abernathy. Victoria Elizabeth was baptized at Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 14, 1965, at the age of 4 years. She returned to the Lord on June 10, 2020, in Sylmar, California. She was 58 years of age.

Affectionately called double queen by her mother, Victoria Elizabeth is named after two queens; Queen Victoria & Queen Elizabeth. But to many, Victoria is known as Sunshine because despite what she was going through, she always smiled, and whenever Vicky entered the room, she lit it up with beautiful rays as bright as the sun.

In her early years, Victoria lived with her uncle & aunt Schilder & Monty Player, who helped to care for her when her mother needed support. Although Victoria spent time in Arizona, and Carson, California, she grew up in Inglewood, California. She attended both McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona, and Inglewood High School and later went on to study Liberal Arts at El Camino College in Gardena, California. Victoria served her community by helping the homeless with food and other needs.

Victoria Elizabeth is survived by her mother, Nancy Lee Ward, father David Douthard, biological father Ernest Larry Abernathy; children Antoinette Williams, David Ward, Alexander Ward, Mychael Ward; siblings Misty Douthard, Albert Lee Stokes, David Douthard, Rayvone Douthard, Deborah Douthard, Davina Douthard & Denise Douthard. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Myrtle Ward and Lavies Lee Ward, brother Lorenzo Lewis, daughter Jasmine Ward, and many incredibly loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store