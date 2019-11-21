|
|
D.O.B 03/05/1953
Date of death: 10/02/2019
Cremated 10/08/2019
Scattering of ashes on
11/19/2019 Tuesday at Long Beach
Wilson is survived by a loving family and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Che was a valued chef at Pho Show restaurant in Culver City for more
than 10 years.
The family of Mr. Che would like to thank Pho Show and their staff for their support and for the kindness they gave. Honoring their father, and will be forever grateful.
Published in Culver City News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019