Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Che
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson Che


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilson Che Obituary
D.O.B 03/05/1953
Date of death: 10/02/2019
Cremated 10/08/2019
Scattering of ashes on
11/19/2019 Tuesday at Long Beach
Wilson is survived by a loving family and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Che was a valued chef at Pho Show restaurant in Culver City for more
than 10 years.
The family of Mr. Che would like to thank Pho Show and their staff for their support and for the kindness they gave. Honoring their father, and will be forever grateful.
Published in Culver City News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -