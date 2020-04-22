|
|
|
HART Ann (Teresa)
(nee Browne) Born in Donegal, passed peacefully, at home on April 14, 2020, aged 76. Ann was the much loved mother of Michelle, Damian and Ann Teresa, with her late husband Jim Hart and a loving gran to Keir, Lewis, Zach, Ethan, Rhianna, Sean, Abigail, Kai and Roan. Ann was the cherished partner of Vincent Murray and a gran to his grandchildren Dani, Rachael, Hannah, Alexander, Carlota, Euan, Nicolas and Marco. Ann was the project manager of Recap for the past fifteen years, a Community non-profit business based in Cumbernauld.
Due to the current social restrictions, a small private funeral service for Ann's immediate family will take place, led by Father Harry McKay. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ann will be arranged for when circumstances allow.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Apr. 22, 2020