Anna Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 22, 2020. Anna, a beloved wife of the late Andrew and a loving mother of Donalda and Andrew, also a loving grandmother of Laura and Rachel and a great-gran of Mirren. Funeral service on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Daldowie Crematorium, Broomhouse, arriving at 1.45 pm, in the West Chapel. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiring collection at the crematorium in aid of Parkinsons UK.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Feb. 26, 2020
