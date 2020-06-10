|
CHEYNE Bill Dr Bill Cheyne died peacefully, at home, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Bill, (81), was the much loved husband of Rona, loving dad to Anne, Jack and Andrew and father-in-law to Fiona and Laura. Being grandpa Bill to Isla, Fraser and Emma was one of his greatest joys. Bill will be sadly missed by family and friends and is remembered well by students and staff that knew him from the psychology department at Strathclyde University (1965 - 2005). The family extends warms thanks to all the carers and physio team that helped Bill and Rona tremendously over the last few months. The funeral service is on Wednesday, June 10, at Daldowie Crematorium. Only family can attend therefore we ask you to take a moment and remember Bill by singing your favourite bothy ballad or by marking the occasion in your own way. No flowers. Donations to Cumbernauld Choir [email protected] for details.
Published in Cumbernauld News on June 10, 2020