Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget HARDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget (Bridie) HARDIE

Memories Condolences

Bridget (Bridie) HARDIE Memories
HARDIE Bridget (Bridie) 2nd Anniversary
I thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday,
And days before that too.
I think of you in silence,
I often speak your name.
All I have are memories,
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake,
From which I'll never part.
God has you in His arms,
I have you in My Heart.
Also remembering at this time my mum Janet and dad Shanks and brothers Wull and John.
Love from Rab, Robert, Anne and family, Yvonne, Eric and family xx.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -