HARDIE Bridget (Bridie) 2nd Anniversary
I thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday,
And days before that too.
I think of you in silence,
I often speak your name.
All I have are memories,
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake,
From which I'll never part.
God has you in His arms,
I have you in My Heart.
Also remembering at this time my mum Janet and dad Shanks and brothers Wull and John.
Love from Rab, Robert, Anne and family, Yvonne, Eric and family xx.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Jan. 29, 2020