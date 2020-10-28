Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David PAISLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David PAISLEY

Notice Condolences

David PAISLEY Notice
PAISLEY David Peacefully, at Carickstone House Care Home, Dullatur, Cumbernauld, with his daughter Linda beside him, on Monday, October 19, 2020, aged 83 years. Loving dad to Ross, Linda, Alan, Graham and Mandy. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather to all the family spread far and wide. Proud and determined "Independent" Scotsman and full of life for every one of his years. So many memories, never to be forgotten. Family and friends, cremation service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -