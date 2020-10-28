|
PAISLEY David Peacefully, at Carickstone House Care Home, Dullatur, Cumbernauld, with his daughter Linda beside him, on Monday, October 19, 2020, aged 83 years. Loving dad to Ross, Linda, Alan, Graham and Mandy. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather to all the family spread far and wide. Proud and determined "Independent" Scotsman and full of life for every one of his years. So many memories, never to be forgotten. Family and friends, cremation service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Oct. 28, 2020