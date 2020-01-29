|
|
|
KANE Ellen Peacefully, on January 25, 2020, Ellen, much loved and loving mum of Charles, David, Brian, Margaret and the late Liz and beloved wife of the late Arthur.
God has you in his keeping, with Arthur and Liz.
We have you all in our hearts.
Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 1, at 10 am, at St Joseph's RC Church, Carbrain, Cumbernauld, G67 2PT, thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium (East Chapel), Broomhouse, 17 Hamilton Road, Uddingston, Glasgow, G71 7RU, at 11 am. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection at the church in aid of Little Sisters Of The Poor.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Jan. 29, 2020