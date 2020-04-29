Home

Helen (Black) CROCKET

Helen (Black) CROCKET Notice
CROCKET Helen (nee Black) Announcing the sad death of Helen, loving wife of the late Robert Crocket, beloved mother, mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and great-great-gran to 7 children, 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. After a long illness our mum passed away at home, on the morning of Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She will be sadly missed by us all.
Funeral service on Thursday, April 30, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am, unfortunately due to current circumstances only very immediate family may attend. For those who would have otherwise joined us to pay tribute to our mum the service will be streamed as a live webcast. For details contact Central Funeral Services on Tel:01324 620520. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
No flowers please, donations may be made to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Apr. 29, 2020
