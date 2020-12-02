|
SMITH Janet
(nee Parker) Peacefully, passed away, on November 18, 2020, at home with her family by her side, aged 79. Loving wife to Norman, sister to George and Mary, devoted mum to Allan, Alasdair, Allison and Elena, loving nana to Antony, Krissie, Zara Jan, Alex and Vicky and great-nana to Charlotte, Lennon and Logan.
We think about you always,
We talk about you still,
You'll never be forgotten,
And you never will,
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk and guide us through our lives,
Until we meet again.
With love, from all the family xxx.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Dec. 2, 2020