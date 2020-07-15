Home

NASH Jean (Rees) It is with our deepest sorrow, that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother, Jean Nash (1923-2020). Mother, who inspired us all our lives, died peacefully, at home, on June 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of the late James (Jimmy) Nash and mum to Daphne, Stephen, Agnes, Elizabeth, Olwyn, Mari, Matthew (deceased) and Mary (deceased). Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. After Requiem Mass at Holy Cross Church Croy, mother was interred at Kilsyth Cemetery on June 30, 2020.
Memories are like leaves of gold.
They never tarnish or grow old,
A special person a special face,
Someone we loved and cannot replace.
Published in Cumbernauld News on July 15, 2020
