|
|
|
NASH Jean The family of the late Jean Nash, aged 96, who died peacefully, on June 19, 2020, at home in Croy, would like to thank all relatives, family, friends and neighbours, for the many mass cards , sympathy cards, letters and flowers received on their recent sad bereavement. Sincere thanks to Father Joseph Sullivan for celebrating Requiem Mass at Holy Cross Church, the Home Care Team of the NHS, the Marie Curie Nurses, the Kilsyth Co-operative Funeral Care and the Technicians who streamed the Requiem Mass. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all.
Published in Cumbernauld News on July 15, 2020