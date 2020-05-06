Home

John FREEBAIRN

John FREEBAIRN Notice
FREEBAIRN John Beloved husband of Cecilia, loving father of Susan and Joanne and adored brother. Former Partick Thistle Goalkeeper, Athletics and Highland Games athlete and coach and retired Civil Engineer from Central Regional Council. Sadly, unexpectedly, passed away peacefully, at home, aged 82, on April 24, 2020, of natural causes after long illness. Family cremation on May 7, at 11 am, at Stirling Crematorium. Memorial service at a later date.
Published in Cumbernauld News on May 6, 2020
