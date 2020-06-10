|
FREEBAIRN John Cecilia, Susan and Joanne would like to extend sincere thanks to relatives and friends for the many flowers, cards, letters and expressions of sympathy received on the recent sad loss of John. Grateful thanks to Rev. Bob Johnston for spiritual comfort, Kilsyth Co-op Funeralcare for care and compassion through this difficult time, staff at Kilsyth Health Centre, the wider NHS and Boots chemist for continued care and support. Also sincere thanks to Angus our piper and family and friends who paid their respects at the roadside. A service to celebrate John's life will be held after lockdown to which all will be most welcome.
Published in Cumbernauld News on June 10, 2020