DUNSMORE Lindsay Passed away suddenly, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 4, 2020, Lindsay, beloved husband of Ann, step dad to Mark, son of Jean. Church service at Gartcosh Parish Church, on Thursday, February 13, at 1.45 pm, thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium for 2.45 pm. No flowers please. Colours welcome. Retirial collection in lieu of flowers for British Heart Foundation. For more details please see www.donaldmclarenltd.co.uk
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Feb. 12, 2020