SIDEY Margaret
(nee Welsh) Born in Dundee, passed peacefully after a long period of illness, at Victoria Memorial Cottage Hospital in Kilsyth, on April 16, 2020, aged 73. Margaret, was the much loved mother of Tracey, Geraldine and Jamie and a loving gran to Alistair, Cara, Callum and Euan. Margaret will be missed by Jim and all the family. She was a keen golfer and curler for many years in Cumbernauld and Stirling. During the current restrictions a small private funeral service for Margaret's immediate family will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on April 29, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Apr. 29, 2020