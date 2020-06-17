Home

Neil McMILLAN

Neil Wendy and family would like to extend sincere thanks to all friends for the many flowers, cards and expressions of sympathy received on their recent sad loss of Neil. Grateful thanks to Diane Goldberg for her comforting service, to Co-operative Funeral Service for their professionalism and compassion at this difficult time, to Jim our piper. Thanks to all who paid their respects at the roadside. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Rannoch Lodge who looked after Neil so well.
Published in Cumbernauld News on June 17, 2020
