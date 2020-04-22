Home

Robert (Bobby) TAYLOR

Robert (Bobby) TAYLOR
TAYLOR Robert (Bobby) (of Possilpark then Cumbernauld)
Suddenly, at home, on April 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, then partner of the late Helen. A proud (retired) Engineer. Much loved dad to Scott, father-in-law to Louise and grandad of Lewis and Holly. Sadly, due to the present circumstances a private small family service will take place at Glasgow Crematorium, on Tuesday, April 28, at 2 pm. Will be much missed by all his family and friends at home and across the world.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Apr. 22, 2020
