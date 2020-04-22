|
TAYLOR Robert (Bobby) (of Possilpark then Cumbernauld)
Suddenly, at home, on April 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, then partner of the late Helen. A proud (retired) Engineer. Much loved dad to Scott, father-in-law to Louise and grandad of Lewis and Holly. Sadly, due to the present circumstances a private small family service will take place at Glasgow Crematorium, on Tuesday, April 28, at 2 pm. Will be much missed by all his family and friends at home and across the world.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Apr. 22, 2020