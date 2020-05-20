|
|
|
McLEAN
Robina Bretton Whyte Peacefully, at home with her family, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Robina, aged 85, loving wife to Allan for 65 years, much loved mum to Allan, Robina, Jim, Neil and Gary. Gran to Nicola, Marie, Linzi, Jamie, Andrew, Calum, Lewis and Gary. Great-gran to Kiera, Leeah, Gemma and Andrew. The family would like to sincerely thank all the Homecare Staff who provided excellent care for our mum, especially over the past few weeks.
Forever in our hearts xx.
Published in Cumbernauld News on May 20, 2020