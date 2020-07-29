|
LAVERY Samuel John Sam, passed away at home, aged 76, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a short illness. He leaves behind his wife June, daughter Catherine, sons James and Thomas, daughter-in-law Diane, brothers Dan, James (deceased) and John, sister Margaret and spouses and wider families. Funeral arrangements on August 5, at 10 am, St Alexander's Church, Denny, then to Killearn Woodland Cemetery, at 11.30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Marie Curie or to St Vincent De Paul, Denny.
The family thank everyone for their support and kindness at this time and of course for the love and friendship given to Sam, from so many, for so long.
Published in Cumbernauld News on July 29, 2020