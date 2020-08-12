|
DEMPSEY William (Bill) 4/6/1942- 5/8/2020
Died peacefully, in Monklands Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family and the love of his many friends. He was a performer, a creator, a storyteller and a community activist. He passed on all his talents and skills to others. In his last few weeks, we learned how many people were inspired by him and loved him and we are grateful to all of you. His body was only the clothes he wore and his generous, humorous spirit is present with us always. Funeral on Thursday, August 13 at 11 am, at Sacred Heart Cumbernauld (restricted) and thereafter Kilsyth Cemetery, walking from Manse Road around 12.15 pm.
"Nessun Dorma"
Anne, Clare, Mark, Geoff, Harry, Calum and James.
Published in Cumbernauld News on Aug. 12, 2020