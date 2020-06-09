Abelina G. Campos
Carlsbad - Abelina G. Campos, 86, of Loving, NM, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Lakeview Christian Home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, in Loving with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Interment will follow at Loving Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday and continue till the start of the Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. Attendance will be limited and the church is requiring that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
Abelina Gonzalez Campos was born in Otis, NM on December 4, 1933 to Rejino and Petra (Carrasco) Gonzalez and was raised in the Loving, NM area. Abelina married Eliseo Uribe Campos on November 20, 1948 at San Jose Catholic Church, in Carlsbad, NM. They resided in Loving, NM for many years. She was a proud member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Society. She was very active and dedicated, and held many liturgical ministries, with the church.
She loved being a full-time wife and mother. Abelina loved very much her whole entire family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, as-one-could-be!
Abelina in her earlier years helped her mother with her children. In the 70's she worked for Motel Stevens in Carlsbad, NM as a housekeeper. She kept her own home going, she loved sewing and cooking for her family (excellent cook by the way). She loved being outside in the yard, growing flowers, tending the grass and all the up keeping of the lawn. Inside and out she kept her home immaculate! You name it, she did it, and well! Another enjoyment she had was playing bingo on Tuesday nights at the church hall. That was her favorite day of the week. She enjoyed hearing Cipi Martinez when he…. called out the numbers…
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eliseo on November 18, 2016 and her grandson, Isaac Campos on December 20, 2017 as well as brothers: Rejino Gonzalez, Jr. and Robert Gonzalez and sisters: Amelia Methola and Anita Gonzalez (infant).
Abelina is survived her sons: Daniel Campos of Phoenix, AZ, Ben Campos of Arizona, Marc Campos of Loving, NM, Eliseo (Tommy) Campos of Glendale, AZ and Jacob Campos of Rio Rancho, NM; daughters: Linda Hernandez of Loving, NM and Margie Manning of Glendale, AZ; brothers: Rodrigo Gonzalez of Las Vegas, NV and Ramon Gonzalez of Loving, NM; sisters: Anita Castaneda of Oregon, Armida Villanueva of Carlsbad, NM and Alicia Gonzalez of Loving, NM, 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Isaiah Campos, Ivan Campos, Steven Campos, Edward Mendoza, Jacob Campos, Jr. and Ricky Manning. Honorary Pallbearers will be the rest of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Carlsbad - Abelina G. Campos, 86, of Loving, NM, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Lakeview Christian Home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, in Loving with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Interment will follow at Loving Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday and continue till the start of the Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. Attendance will be limited and the church is requiring that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
Abelina Gonzalez Campos was born in Otis, NM on December 4, 1933 to Rejino and Petra (Carrasco) Gonzalez and was raised in the Loving, NM area. Abelina married Eliseo Uribe Campos on November 20, 1948 at San Jose Catholic Church, in Carlsbad, NM. They resided in Loving, NM for many years. She was a proud member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Society. She was very active and dedicated, and held many liturgical ministries, with the church.
She loved being a full-time wife and mother. Abelina loved very much her whole entire family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, as-one-could-be!
Abelina in her earlier years helped her mother with her children. In the 70's she worked for Motel Stevens in Carlsbad, NM as a housekeeper. She kept her own home going, she loved sewing and cooking for her family (excellent cook by the way). She loved being outside in the yard, growing flowers, tending the grass and all the up keeping of the lawn. Inside and out she kept her home immaculate! You name it, she did it, and well! Another enjoyment she had was playing bingo on Tuesday nights at the church hall. That was her favorite day of the week. She enjoyed hearing Cipi Martinez when he…. called out the numbers…
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eliseo on November 18, 2016 and her grandson, Isaac Campos on December 20, 2017 as well as brothers: Rejino Gonzalez, Jr. and Robert Gonzalez and sisters: Amelia Methola and Anita Gonzalez (infant).
Abelina is survived her sons: Daniel Campos of Phoenix, AZ, Ben Campos of Arizona, Marc Campos of Loving, NM, Eliseo (Tommy) Campos of Glendale, AZ and Jacob Campos of Rio Rancho, NM; daughters: Linda Hernandez of Loving, NM and Margie Manning of Glendale, AZ; brothers: Rodrigo Gonzalez of Las Vegas, NV and Ramon Gonzalez of Loving, NM; sisters: Anita Castaneda of Oregon, Armida Villanueva of Carlsbad, NM and Alicia Gonzalez of Loving, NM, 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Isaiah Campos, Ivan Campos, Steven Campos, Edward Mendoza, Jacob Campos, Jr. and Ricky Manning. Honorary Pallbearers will be the rest of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.