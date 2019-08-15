|
|
Addie Muriel (Thompson) Robinson entered her heavenly home and the loving arms of her sweet Savior on August 11, 2019 with family by her side. Addie began her teaching career in McKinney, Texas in 1955 where she taught 3rd grade. Later, she also held teaching positions in New Mexico, Amarillo, and in the Plano ISD. Soon after accepting her first teaching job she met and began dating Ken Robinson. They married on November 22, 1956 in McKinney and immediately Addie began working alongside her husband in the churches where he served as Worship Minister in Texas, New Mexico, and Washington State before being commissioned as missionaries by the SBC Home Mission Board in 1987.
Addie Robinson was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, J. Kenneth Robinson. Together they had four children: Libby Clifton (Bruce) of Amarillo, TX; (Dr.) Mark Robinson (Carolyn) of Canton, TX; Dr. Robin Newman (Patrick) of McKinney, TX; and David Robinson of Amarillo, TX. They have 11 grandchildren: Taylor, Jon-Michael, Cassandra, Erynn, Barrett, Joshua, Hannah, Britton, Jordan, Elizabeth, and Brooklyn; and 7 great-grandchildren; and her sister in law, Dr. Kay Sherwood (California).
Visitation will be 6-8 pm Wednesday at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday at the Meadows Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery in Farmersville. Donations may be made to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org/donate or Crossroads Church Building Fund, 1930 S. Trade Days Blvd, Canton, TX 75103.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 15, 2019