|
|
Albert "Sonny" Adcock
August 18, 1929 ~ February 18, 2019
Albert "Sonny" Adcock, 89, of Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Sonny was born on August 20, 1929 in Dardanelle, AR to Jess and Grace Adcock, and married Donna Jean Vosburg on February 15, 1952, in Carlsbad, NM.
After moving to Carlsbad in 1950, Sonny worked as seismologist and at IMC before starting his thirty plus year career at the Mine Supply. He was an active member at the First Baptist Church, avid golfer and member of the local golf association, and weekly contributor of the Senior Center's coffee group. Sonny was a kind and caring person who loved his wife, kids and grandchildren dearly, and they meant the world to him. He will be missed and always remembered. Sonny was preceded in death by both of his parents; wife, Donna Adcock; brother, Glen Adcock; sister, Ayleen Banks; sister, Barbara Willis; and grandson, Ashley Davis.
Sonny is survived by his son, Alan Adcock and wife, Michelle of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Linda Adcock and partner, Danny of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Paula Townsend and husband, Jim of Artesia, NM; daughter, Patti Davis and husband, Al of Clarksville, AR; six grandchildren: Venessa, Aaron, Shelby, Trevor, Lindsay, and Amber; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Adcock and wife, Jo of Dallas, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Bacon, Pastor Randy Land, and Associate Pastor Kevin Pence officiating. Interment will follow in the new section of the Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 22, 2019