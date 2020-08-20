Albert Gentry



Chandler, AZ - Albert Kevil (A.K.) Gentry peacefully passed away on August 15, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona at the age of 96. A.K. was born in Bronte, Texas on December 3rd, 1923 to ranchers, William H. and Amanda A. Gentry.



When A.K. was a teen his family moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico where they were dairy farmers and he delivered milk. While in Carlsbad, his two little sisters were born. After high school, A.K. went to college at New Mexico A&M where he studied engineering.



A.K. served his country in the United States Navy during WWII as an engineer on a fuel tanker in the South Pacific. Once the war was over A.K. came home and married the beautiful Geraldine F. Reese on April 17th, 1948 the love of his life. A.K. spent over thirty years in the mining industry as an engineer. His work took him, his wife, and two kids, from Carlsbad, New Mexico to Oxbow, Oregon and Moab, Utah, where he worked for Texas Gulf - Potash Division. While with Texas Gulf he innovated the solution mining technique, which is used to this day. In addition to his work, he was a member of the board of directors for AIME.



A.K. was charming, kind, charitable and was loved by everyone he met. He always found time to give back to the community. He was a member of the Elks, Shriners, Masons, and a member of the Moab City Council. Along with his wife Gerry, he was an officer of the Quarter Horse Association, where he organized rodeos and horse shows.



After retiring he pursued his love of cattle ranching by owning ranches in Utah, Colorado and New Mexico. A.K. was out on the range with the cattle up until age 96.



A.K. was preceded in death by his wife Gerry Gentry and his son Bill Gentry. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Vicki Avery, sisters Charlene St. John and Willene Snodgrass, granddaughter Morgan Avery, and grandson Ian Avery. He will lovingly be remembered as 'Grandpa Cowboy' by his four great-grandsons, Sawyer, Andersen, Emile and Dhani.



During A.K.'s 96 years on Earth he wore many hats. In addition to his cowboy hat, he wore a sailor cap, a golf cap, a Dallas Cowboys helmet, and whatever it is an airplane pilot wears. He drank martinis, ate steak, loved cookies, and knew how to have a good time with his family and friends. In 96 years, he lived 10 lifetimes. Through it all, he was always a gentleman and he never lost his passion for life and his love for his late wife Gerry, who passed away nearly 39 years earlier.



A.K will be cremated in Chandler, Arizona and laid to rest with military honors (at a later date) with his wife and son at Sunset Cemetery in Moab, Utah.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice care facility.









