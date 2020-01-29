|
Albert L. Romero
Albuquerque - Albert L Romero, age 49, passed away peacefully on Monday December 2, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.
He was born August 3, 1970 in Roswell, NM to Judy Ann Romero. He grew up in Dexter, NM and later moved to Carlsbad, NM, that became his hometown where he started a family. Albert had a passion for cooking and listening to oldies. He had a smile that lit up the room and was always ready to help anyone in need and was a regular member at the Potter's House church in Carlsbad.
He is survived by his 3 children, Destiny Romero (her husband Justin Elms, their children Draven Elms, Novalee Elms, Kristopher Klug, and Adam Callicoat), Amber Romero, and Albert Romero Jr "AJ", his siblings, Kathy Rodriguez, Luis Gonzalez Jr, Maria Gonzalez (spouse Conrado Soto), and Michael Gonzalez, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Judy Ann Romero and his older sister Brenda A Archuleta. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at the Hagerman cemetery on February 3, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020