Alberto D. Ramirez Sr.



Georgetown, TX - Alberto D. Ramirez Sr. 71 formerly of Carlsbad passed away at his daughters home surrounded by family on November 25th. Albert was born on May 29th, 1949 to Lorenzo G. and Esperanza D. Ramirez. Albert was raised in Loving on his dad's farm until the family sold the farm and moved to Carlsbad.



Even after leaving the farm the love for the dirt was still in his veins and at the age of 21 went to work for Constructors Inc. He didn't know at the time that he would come to make Constructors his life long job. He worked there until he retired December 31st, 2016. He put in almost 50 years and had the pleasure of working under the leadership of 3 generations of Shoup's. I am sure he is deeply missed by David. He was the best dirt guy in the state of New Mexico. Albert wore many hats while at Constructors but ended up becoming the hot plant "specialist".



Albert is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Janet "Pinky" Rhinehart, and son Robbie Lee Ramirez.



Those left to finish the job are his wife Kaye L. Ramirez of 36 years, daughters Jeanette Rodriguez and Brenda (Ivan) Tsougas, and son Albert R. Ramirez Jr. Sisters Alice Castillo, Lupita Castro, and Rosemary Ramirez, brother Manuel Ramirez and former wife Angie Sanchez. 17 grandkids (with one on the way), and 9 great grand babies.



Mr. Ramirez has been cremated and per his request there will not be any public service. His ashes will be taken to Queen's by family at a later date.



Albert will be deeply missed by his family. He was the "rock" for a lot of us but we must carry on by putting one foot in front of the other and getting stronger every day. He would want us to go on. I miss him already -Kaye....



Any condolences may be sent to:



Ramirez Family



C/O 524 Breezygrass Way,



Georgetown, TX 78626









